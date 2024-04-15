Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker, Preckwinkle seek to protect credit scores from medical debt

Published  April 15, 2024 5:18pm CDT
Governor J.B. Pritzker joined advocates earlier today to discuss legislation that would make sure people do not have their credit score damaged based on medical bills they cant afford.

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Tony Preckwinkle are spearheading efforts to address medical debt.

A proposed bill in Springfield aims to shield individuals from having their credit scores adversely affected by medical bills they are unable to afford.

The governor says people should not have to keep worrying about healthcare bills just to stay alive.

"As many of you know, healthcare debt is a uniquely American issue. Across our nation, individuals and their families are forced to reckon with near impossible financial choices as the price tag on healthcare continues to increase," Pritzker said.

The governor commended Preckwinkle for her efforts in connecting people with available resources.