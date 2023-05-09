Pritzker presents Medal of Honor awards at tribute to fallen firefighters

The Illinois Firefighter Memorial is dedicated to the firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty, and to those firefighters who heroically serve with courage, pride, and honor.

An artist designed the bronze work of art consisting of four life-size figures of firefighters in full gear, a child, a ladder, and a hose.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined the department to honor those who have made the sacrifice and give out medal of honor awards.

"From the July Fourth Highland Park massacre, to intractable lithium-ion battery fires, to last month's devastating tornadoes, our firefighters respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness," Pritzker said.

"Mitigating disaster, reuniting families and saving countless lives, while putting themselves in harm's way. It takes a special kind of person to run towards danger when human nature tells us to flee."

The annual Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial and Firefighter Medal of Honor awards ceremony is held each year in early May.