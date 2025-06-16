Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker reveals he was with Minnesota lawmakers hours before fatal shooting

Published  June 16, 2025 4:46pm CDT
Gov. JB Pritzker said he was in Minnesota delivering a political speech alongside Gov. Tim Walz just hours before state Rep. Melissa Hortman was fatally shot and state Sen. John Hoffman was wounded in what authorities say was a targeted attack by a man with a hit list of politicians.

The Brief

    • Minnesota Shooting: Pritzker was in Minnesota hours before a lawmaker was killed. He said the suspect had a hit list but didn’t target Illinois officials.
    • Budget Signed: Pritzker approved a $55B budget with tax hikes and defended cutting health care for undocumented adults due to soaring costs.
    • Spending & Transit: The budget includes $40M for a sports complex tied to Speaker Welch. Lawmakers face a December deadline to fix a transit funding gap.

ILLINOIS - Gov. JB Pritzker said he was in Minnesota delivering a political speech alongside Gov. Tim Walz just hours before state Rep. Melissa Hortman was fatally shot and state Sen. John Hoffman was wounded in what authorities say was a targeted attack by a man with a hit list of politicians.

What we know:

Pritzker said he was informed by the FBI that the suspect, identified as Vance Boelter, had compiled a list of elected officials, but the governor said he was not among those named and that there is no ongoing threat now that the suspect is in custody.

The governor also said no Illinois officials were directly targeted.

Budget Business :

Pritzker made the comments Monday after signing Illinois’ $55 billion budget, which includes tax increases on gambling, vape products and out-of-state companies that do business in the state.

He acknowledged disappointment over one of the most controversial cuts — the elimination of a health care program for undocumented adults, citing the program’s rapidly rising costs. 

"This was part of the challenge that we had to address. It was a program that had been growing significantly in cost. I do believe that everybody should have health care. I also know that we have to live within our means in the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. 

The budget also includes a $40 million grant for a sports complex at Proviso West Township High School, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch’s alma mater and a project both he and Pritzker defended.

"If helping Proviso in the district I grew up in is going to cost me an election, I'm willing to do that," Welch said. 

What's next:

Still unresolved is how the state will address a looming public transit shortfall. 

Agencies have warned of fare hikes and service cuts, and lawmakers say they have until December to come up with a funding solution.

