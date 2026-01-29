Pritzker reviews tuition tax credit amid public school funding concerns

The Brief Gov. J.B. Pritzker is weighing whether Illinois should opt into a new federal tax credit program that helps fund private school tuition for low-income families. Supporters say the program could help students escape failing public schools, while opponents warn it could drain funding from already underfunded public schools. Pritzker’s office says it is reviewing the policy with a focus on affordability and what best supports Illinois students, families and public schools.



Gov. J.B. Pritzker faces a major decision on whether Illinois will opt into a new federal tuition scholarship program for students attending private schools.

A new federal law allows states to opt in or out of the program, sparking a heated debate among education advocates.

What we know:

Tucked into the One Big Beautiful Bill is a tax credit of up to $1,700 for taxpayers who donate to scholarship funds that provide tuition assistance to low-income families.

States have the option to participate in the program or decline it.

Juan Rangel, president of the Urban Center, a centrist education policy group, said the tuition money could help thousands of low-income Chicago families who are trapped in failing public schools.

"It wouldn't cover the entire tuition of a child but it would go a long way in supporting kids. And as we've seen recently in the last week, a number of Catholic schools are closing down because families just can't afford to enroll in private schools. This would open up the door to many of those families and hopefully keep schools open," said Rangel.

Opponents, including public school teachers unions and affiliated groups, argue the program could divert money from already underfunded public schools.

A drop in public school enrollment could lead to a drop in funding. Illinois Families for Public Schools is urging Pritzker not to opt in, saying:

"Strong public schools that welcome and nuture every child and young person benefit all of us. But, the Trump administration is engaged in a massive campaign to destroy our public school system, in line with their larger agenda of undermining the public good and the foundations of a Democratic society."

Meanwhile, Pritzker's office said:

"The governor's office is reviewing the tax credit for contributions to scholarship granting organizations in the enacted federal tax bill. We will evaluate the issue through a lens focused on affordability for working families and what best supports Illinois students, families and public schools."

What's next:

The program begins in 2027.