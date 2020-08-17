Pritzker rolls back ‘Metro East’ reopening after COVID-19 increase

A new warning from Governor JB Pritzker as one of Illinois’ regions is rolling back its reopening for the first time.

“The numbers are going up across the entire state,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Most notably: an 8-percent positivity rate over the last seven days in Illinois’ "Metro East" region, just across the river from Saint Louis, Missouri.

“If you haven't been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start. Wear a mask to maximize the chance that children can have in-person learning this fall. Maintain 6-feet of physical distance to keep the small business's dining rooms open,” Pritzker said.

"Metro East" is the first of Illinois’ eleven "regions" to reach that unwanted milestone. The governor is imploring residents in that area to wear masks, and social distance.

“Don’t indulge folks who think they know more than the experts. We Illinoisans are stronger and safer when we follow the science and stand together,” Pritzker said.

Advertisement

The "Metro East" region now has to get its positivity rate down to 6.5 percent in order to return to "Phase Four" of re-opening.

“This is about preserving the people and the places that we love and we need all our residents to take this seriously and to protect ourselves and each other,” the governor said.