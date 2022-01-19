Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker scolds Republican candidate for not yet answering questions from media

By
Published 
Illinois Politics
FOX 32 Chicago

Pritzker scolds newly announced Republican candidate for declining to appear in public

Gov. Pritzker scolded a newly announced Republic candidate Wednesday afternoon for declining to appear in public or answer questions from journalists.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Gov. J.B. Pritzker scolded a newly announced Republican candidate for declining to appear in public or answer questions from journalists. 

He was also asked if he plans to return Mayor Lori Lightfoot's off-the-cuff endorsement of his re-election campaign. And it seemed to take him by surprise.

"Well, i apprec — I had not heard that. That's very kind of her," said Pritzker. "What I can say is: There's nobody running, as far as I know, for mayor. And I think the mayor has worked well with me. Especially as we have addressed the pandemic, broadly. So, we have a good relationship. I know we'll keep working together to make sure we're keeping people safe and healthy."

Lightfoot's endorsement of Pritzker came after Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin on Monday posted a video announcing he is a candidate for governor in June's Republican Primary. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

For months, Irvin has stayed away from cameras and reporters.

"One thing I will say to you is, if you want to have the job of being governor, you should take questions from members of the media. Like I do. And so I would hope that any candidate that is running -- that announced they're running, is going to take questions and not wait weeks after announcing to do so," said Pritzker.
 