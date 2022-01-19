Pritzker scolds Republican candidate for not yet answering questions from media

Gov. J.B. Pritzker scolded a newly announced Republican candidate for declining to appear in public or answer questions from journalists.

He was also asked if he plans to return Mayor Lori Lightfoot's off-the-cuff endorsement of his re-election campaign. And it seemed to take him by surprise.

"Well, i apprec — I had not heard that. That's very kind of her," said Pritzker. "What I can say is: There's nobody running, as far as I know, for mayor. And I think the mayor has worked well with me. Especially as we have addressed the pandemic, broadly. So, we have a good relationship. I know we'll keep working together to make sure we're keeping people safe and healthy."

Lightfoot's endorsement of Pritzker came after Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin on Monday posted a video announcing he is a candidate for governor in June's Republican Primary.

For months, Irvin has stayed away from cameras and reporters.

"One thing I will say to you is, if you want to have the job of being governor, you should take questions from members of the media. Like I do. And so I would hope that any candidate that is running -- that announced they're running, is going to take questions and not wait weeks after announcing to do so," said Pritzker.

