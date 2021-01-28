Pritzker sends 500 National Guard troops to D.C.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday said he was sending 500 Illinois National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. in support of the continued security mission following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol Building.

Pritzker said the deployment would not affect guards ability to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois.

"The U.S. Department of Defense has asked Illinois to assist federal and local agencies in this continued effort, and Major General Neely and I are ready to ensure that the state of Illinois continues its proud legacy of protecting our democracy," Pritzker said in a statement.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The guard soldiers, along with a small group of Illinois Air National Guard airmen, are expected to remain on duty in the capital until mid-March.

The Illinois guard forces will join a force of about 7,000 National Guard members from around the county in assisting federal and local agencies with safety and security in the capital.

"Ultimately, we must root out the dark forces of racism, white supremacy and disinformation that have created this moment, but until we do that, our extraordinary troops will deploy with honor," Pritzker said.