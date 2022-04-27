Pritzker signs bill to address Illinois teacher shortage

Illinois is taking steps to address its shortage of teachers.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law addressing the issue.

The governor's office says the new laws simplify the licensing process for educations, lowers licensing fees, and increases funding for teacher preparation programs.

The new laws also raise the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 per year.

Illinois has hired more than 5,600 teachers this school year — a figure greater than the number of hires over the more five years combined.,

The state still has about 2,100 unfilled teaching positions across Illinois.