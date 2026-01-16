Pritzker signs long-debated Clean Slate Act signed into legislation, taking effect in 2026

The Brief 1.7 million Illinoisans are eligible to have their non-violent convictions wiped. Requires law enforcement agencies and clerks to automatically seal records Takes effect June 1, 2026.



Over 1.7 million people in Illinois will be eligible to have their non-violent criminal records wiped out after House Bill 1836, also known as the "Clean Slate Act," was signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker on Friday.

What we know:

This law requires law enforcement agencies and clerks to automatically seal eligible public records by 2029.

Who can have their records sealed?

This only applies to people with non-violent convictions, as well as dismissed or reversed charges and arrests. Any convictions for more serious offenses including sexual violence, DUI, or any that may require sex offender registration will not be eligible for automatic sealing.

What does this mean for people with prior convictions?

This bill aims to open up opportunities and help people with convictions get back on their feet.

While law enforcement and other relevant agencies will still have access to sealed records, it will not be available to the public. Background checks are typically used when applying for a job, school, or housing and are meant to ‘filter out’ applicants with any sort of record.

When the Clean Slate Act goes into effect later this year, no individual or entity will have access to the sealed records, making it easier for people with past convictions to complete the screenings and move on to the next step.

What they're saying:

Pritzker highlighted the opportunities this bill could open up to get people back on their feet.

"There is no reasonable public safety justification for making it hard for returning citizens to get a job or housing or an education," Pritzker said. "It's a policy guided by punishment rather than rehabilitation."

What's next:

This bill takes effect June 1, 2026.