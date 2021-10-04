Pritzker signs order to help close wage gap for people with disabilities

A new executive order in Illinois is making sure people with disabilities get at least the minimum wage.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed an order eliminating the subminimum wage.

The rule will keep state agencies from working with any vendors who pay people with disabilities less than the minimum wage.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage," Pritzker said. "With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities are valued members of our workforce who deserve the dignity of equal pay."

Advertisement

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton says workers with disabilities sometimes earn about 87-cents for every dollar people without disabilities make.