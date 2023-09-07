Pritzker: SIUE expansion to boost quality education and healthcare access

Governor Pritzker was in southern Illinois Thursday to mark a significant expansion at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE).

The occasion is the groundbreaking ceremony for the university's new Health and Sciences building, a project valued at $105 million.

Once completed, this structure will become the largest building on the SIUE campus, which houses schools of pharmacy and nursing.

"With today's groundbreaking, we usher in a new era for Southern Illinois and its world-class university. This expansion will provide greater access to quality education and first-rate healthcare," said Pritzker.

Funding for this project is made possible through the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, which is the largest capital plan in the state's history.

The construction of the building is projected to conclude by the summer of 2025.