'Strong Leadership': Pritzker, Stratton to run for re-election in 2022

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton announced on Monday they will be running for a second term next year.

The pair made the announcement in a YouTube video, which highlights the strength of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Part of why I’m running for re-election is because I watched the heroes across our state step up and do the right thing. We had so much to accomplish and we were able to do that -- together. I’m very proud of all of the people of the state of Illinois and we have so much more we can do together," Pritzker said in the video.

"I don’t think any of us could have predicted the challenges the last year brought for all of us, but through it all I’m proud of what a strong leader JB has been in these tough times, and I can’t wait to continue our partnership," Stratton said in the video.

More details to follow soon.

