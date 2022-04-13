Pritzker, students, lawmakers celebrate record investment in youth development programs

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is celebrating a record investment in youth development programs.

The fiscal year 2023 budget includes historic increases in education funding, violence prevention, and youth mental health programs.

On Wednesday, Gov. Pritzker was joined by students, lawmakers and advocates at Gately Park.

"There's an African proverb that says we don't inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children. And that's what we are doing, we're continuing to invest in our children," said State Senator Elgie Sims, Democrat from Chicago.

Lawmakers also highlighted that the budget does not include any temporary federal funding or borrowing, and that the state is currently debt free.