Pritzker to order 'shelter in place' to Illinois residents: report

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to issue a "shelter in place" for the entire state amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The Chicago Tribune says the order will go into effect starting Saturday, and will demand residents to stay in their homes to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to the report, residents will still be able to take care of essential tasks, such as going to the grocery store, gas stations, and pharmacies, as well as take walks outdoors. Roads and highways will also remain open to traffic.

FOX 32 News has learned that members of the Illinois General Assembly have been told to tune in Pritzker's annoucement, which is scheduled to be delivered at 3 p.m. Friday.

Residents in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park were ordered to shelter in place starting last Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb says the shelter in place will last until Friday, April 3.

All residents are ordered to stay in their homes and maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people in shared or outdoor spaces, according to a copy of the order obtained from the village.

All “non-essential” businesses in the village are also ordered to close. However, there are exceptions to the mandate. According to a Facebook post, this includes: “businesses that provide essential services, including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and pick up only, laundromats, skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences, hardware stores, medical service providers, first responders, transportation providers, government activities and essential social service providers and shelters.”

Violating the Oak Park order will be treated as a violation of the Illinois Public Health Act, a Class A misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. More details as they become available.