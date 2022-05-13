Pritzker to sign retail theft crime bill

A bill cracking down on retail theft and crime is awaiting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The bill would allow the Illinois Attorney General to seat a statewide grand jury that could issue indictments for organized retail theft.

A state's attorney in one county could indict organized criminal ring leaders for retail theft in multiple counties, and a new agency would be created specifically to combat organized retail theft gangs.

The bill would also require online marketplaces to verify the identity of third-party sellers by using bank account numbers or taxpayer IDs. Sellers who don't have valid contact information could have their accounts suspended.