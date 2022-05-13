Expand / Collapse search

Pritzker to sign retail theft crime bill

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:55AM
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A bill cracking down on retail theft and crime is awaiting Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The bill would allow the Illinois Attorney General to seat a statewide grand jury that could issue indictments for organized retail theft.

A state's attorney in one county could indict organized criminal ring leaders for retail theft in multiple counties, and a new agency would be created specifically to combat organized retail theft gangs.

Pritzker to sign bill cracking down on retail crime in Illinois

The state is looking to crack down on the rise in retail crime as residents have seen it occur along the Mag Mile and other high-end stores in the area. Now, a bill targeted to crack down on this crime is awaiting the governor's signature.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The bill would also require online marketplaces to verify the identity of third-party sellers by using bank account numbers or taxpayer IDs. Sellers who don't have valid contact information could have their accounts suspended.