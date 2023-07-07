Pritzker unveils $41B plan for Illinois' biggest construction program in state history

Governor JB Pritzker has announced a comprehensive six-year plan that aims to improve over 3,000 miles of roads and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck.

This ambitious project, part of the larger "Rebuild Illinois" program, goes beyond road and bridge improvements and includes enhancements to freight and passenger rail, ports and waterways, transit systems, and airports.

Pritzker made the announcement on Friday during a press conference in Springfield.

Lawmakers are applauding the plan, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the state's economy through increased safety and reduced travel times.

This announcement builds upon the progress made during the previous four years of infrastructure improvements under the "Rebuild Illinois" initiative.