Illinois lawmaker calls out Pritzker over violent Broadview ICE protests

The Brief State Rep. Patrick Sheehan condemned the violence against officers during Friday’s protest outside the Broadview ICE facility. The confrontation escalated when roughly 50 protesters crossed a barrier and attempted to approach the facility, prompting officers to intervene. Sheehan said law enforcement is already strained by understaffing and rising assaults, making the injuries to four officers especially alarming.



An Illinois state lawmaker is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to publicly condemn the violence that broke out during protests outside the Broadview ICE processing facility on Friday where clashes led to 21 arrests and several injured officers.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Patrick Sheehan said the confrontation highlights growing dangers that officers face statewide.

"Our officers put everything on the line to maintain order and they were met with violence," Sheehan said in a statement. "Governor Pritzker must condemn the violence against Illinois law enforcement officers in Broadview now!"

The protests, which drew about 300 people, escalated late Friday morning when roughly 50 demonstrators crossed a barrier outside the facility. Authorities said the clash left four officers hurt, including two Broadview police officers, an Illinois State Police trooper and a Cook County Sheriff's deputy.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson also denounced the violence, calling the behavior of some demonstrators who she claimed were from out of town "unacceptable and outrageous."

Sheehan pointed to ongoing strain on Illinois police departments, citing a statewide survey showing that 60 percent of agencies report being understaffed, with recruitment and retention reaching "crisis-level" conditions.

The clash came as a federal judge ordered the release of 13 immigrant detainees and signaled that hundreds more could qualify for home confinement. Family members gathered outside the facility Friday, hoping to see relatives walk out.

Some protesters told Fox 32 they remained peaceful and were demonstrating in solidarity with detainees awaiting release.

"We’re not being violent," one protester said.

Sheehan said the injuries in Broadview underscore what he believes is an urgent need for immediate state action. "Any delay leaves both officers and residents at continued risk," he warned.