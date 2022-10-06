Pritzker vs. Bailey: Illinois’ SAFE-T Act expected to be key topic in first TV debate

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and his GOP challenger state Senator Darren Bailey will face off in their first televised debate Thursday night.

Viewers can expect fireworks over several key topics, like abortion, gun violence and the controversial SAFE-T Act.

The debate will kick off at 7 p.m. and last an hour. Both sides will get to outline their vision for the state.

Leading up to the November election, Bailey has criticized Gov. Pritzker for being soft on crime and Pritzker believes Bailey is a Trump-endorsed extremist.

"My opponent, Darren Bailey, is a Trump extremist who would take our state backwards. He opposes abortion, wants to jail doctors for it, would force a 13-year-old rape victim to give birth. He voted against funding for crime labs that have eliminated the backlog of rape evidence, and he even wants to throw Chicagoans out of the state," Pritzker recently said.

"Everyone knows that Illinois' in trouble. Everyone is concerned about safety, everyone is concerned about high taxes, and everyone is concerned about our schools. So, our campaign is gonna unite the state. Doesn't matter what political view you hold," Bailey stated.

The debate will take place on the campus of Illinois State University.

FOX 32’s Political Editor Mike Flannery will have a recap of the debate on the news at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, early voting in the city of Chicago begins Friday. Suburban Cook County residents can vote early in-person starting October 12.

Surrounding counties began opening polls for the midterm elections last month.