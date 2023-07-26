Pritzker's push to end, prevent homelessness in Illinois takes step forward

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill that codifies into law an executive order he issued in 2021, marking progress in his efforts to combat homelessness in the state.

The executive order established the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness.

Pritzker emphasized the importance of providing hope and assistance to those facing homelessness in Illinois.

"All across the state, there are people who are choosing hope over homelessness and over helplessness. That's why this year's budget commits over $350 million dollars towards our Home Illinois initiative."

The Home Illinois program aims to address homelessness comprehensively, offering mental health care, substance abuse help, and other supportive services to those in need.