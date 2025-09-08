Pro Football Hall of Fame, Payton Productions to launch ‘Awards of Character’

The Pro Football Hall of Fame ‘Awards of Character’ will highlight everyday heroes in a new national initiative.

What we know:

Brittney Payton, former FOX 32 anchor and daughter of the legendary Walter Payton, returned to Chicago to discuss the Awards of Character in partnership with Payton Productions and USA Today.

The program aims to recognize individuals who embody the Hall of Fame’s core values of commitment, integrity, courage, respect and honesty.

The backstory:

Payton explained the inspiration came from her family’s ongoing involvement with the NFL and the Hall of Fame. "We wanted to take the Man of the Year Award and expand it to honor people of character in all walks of life, not just athletes," she said.

Dig deeper:

The awards program will feature 12 winners annually across six categories: military veterans, teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters and athletics coaches. Each category will have one male and one female honoree.

Honorees will be surprised with a "knock on the door" moment, emulating the Hall of Fame’s signature announcement style. Each recipient will be featured in a five-minute segment distributed on several platforms.

What you can do:

The program launches this year, with monthly winners set to be unveiled throughout 2026. Nominations are open to the public through ProFootballHOF.com/AwardsofCharacter.