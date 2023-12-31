Pro-Palestine protest marches through downtown Chicago, calling for ceasefire

Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon to take part in a pro-Palestine protest in downtown Chicago, calling for justice and a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Chants of "What do we want?" "Justice!" and "When do we want it?" "Now" echoed down Michigan Avenue as the protesters waved Palestine flags in the air.

This protest was led by the group "US Palestinian Community Network" and is one of several they have conducted in the Chicago area over the last few weeks.

Most recently, on Dec. 23, a nearly 100-car caravan led by the USPCN temporarily shut down both sides of I-190 while calling for a ceasefire.

It's unknown if any arrests were made. We'll bring more updates as they become available.