Pro-Palestine protest on Chicago expressway leads to multiple arrests

Chicago police and Illinois State Police made a handful of arrests during a pro-Palestine protest on Saturday.

The group made its way to I-55 southbound and Harlem, when the situation escalated. Authorities were called after receiving reports of pedestrians illegally walking onto the expressway.

Two people were arrested by Chicago Police Department and their charges are still pending.

Illinois State Police say they arrested four other people for disobeying a police officer, obstruction of justice, battery to a police officer, resisting arrest and various vehicle violations.

Several vehicles were also towed from the scene.

The protest was put on by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine and the US Palestinian Community Network. It is one of several in the Chicago area in recent weeks.

The USPCN says they gathered to call for the end of U.S. and U.K. airstrikes against Yemen and to stop the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza.