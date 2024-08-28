Project Fire Buddies bring birthday joy to 13-year-old girl battling lupus in Oak Lawn

One local girl struggling with a critical illness got a special surprise Tuesday right outside of her house.

Project Fire Buddies allows firefighters to visit their buddies in their home, arriving in a parade of fire trucks. They bring gifts for birthdays and holidays, play games, provide tickets to concerts and events, and attend the important events in the kids' lives.

That's exactly what one chapter did when they heard it was Autumn's birthday. She was diagnosed in June with lupus right after her 8th grade graduation. Autumn is undergoing many treatments including chemotherapy.

"Honestly it's one day at a time. She's in a lot of intensive treatment and she goes to daily rehabilitation for speech, occupational and physical therapy. She receives injections and fusions weekly. Unfortunately, Autumn was supposed to be starting her freshman year this year but she's homebound," Autumn's mother, Deanne, said.

Her family set up a GoFundMe page to help support Autumn. Their goal is to raise $25,000.