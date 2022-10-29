Project Lifesaver: New technology helps locate at risk individuals

There's new technology that aims to provide peace of mind to the family and loved ones of those with dementia, autism and other medical conditions.

Project Lifesaver uses radio technology to track missing loved ones who have cognitive challenges including autism, Alzheimer’s and dementia or other medical conditions that may cause them to wander.

Participant wear a bracelet around their wrist or ankle, which allows their location to be tracked with special search equipment.

People enrolling in the program must meet eligibility requirements. They must have a medically-diagnosed impairment that hinders decision-making ability; putting them at high risk of getting lost.

Eligible participants must also require 24-hour, one-on-one care. Participants pay a one-time transmitter cost of $300 and $25 per month to cover the cost of replacing the battery, plus the transmitter band and tester.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says payment assistance will be provided to those who need Project Lifesaver and cannot afford it.

"I’m pleased to announce that the Sheriff’s Department will find community resource funding to cover the $300 transmitter for at-risk individuals who cannot afford that cost," said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. "Almost 4-thousand people have been saved by Project Lifesaver so far. This technology has a proven record of locating loved ones in minutes or hours instead of days. And unlike GPS locators, Project Lifesaver is not affected by weather."

To enroll or to learn more about the project, contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.