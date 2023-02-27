Proposed Illinois law would ensure payments to families of fallen first responders

An untimely death can be stressful for any family, especially if the insurance benefits run out and families still need support.

Officers, first responders and military that are killed in the line of duty benefits can sometimes run out before the end of the fiscal year, leaving families needing money and support.

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joined officials in Romeoville to support a House bill that would ensure timely payments for soldiers and first responders.

"That is why I’ve asked State Representative Dave Vella and Sen. Chris Belt to introduce legislation House Bill 3388 and Senate Bill 217 that would allow these vouchers to come to my office so that I can pay them without any delay,

The state is also looking to double the time families can file a claim from one year to two years.