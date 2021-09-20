Prosecution in R. Kelly trial rests their case; singer's legal team starts defense

After 20 days of testimony in New York, the prosecution has rested its case against R&B singer R. Kelly.

On Monday, the music superstar’s legal team started their defense — listing about a half-dozen witnesses whom they plan to call to the stand. Kelly isn't one of them.

Since the trial began, the jury has had to take in a lot of testimony — hearing from 45 witnesses. Women described being raped, imprisoned, drugged and forced to have abortions by Kelly and his workers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Kelly’s lawyers have tried to cast his accusers as jealous fans who became angry when they were no longer on good terms.

The 54-year-old is charged under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — known as the "RICO" law used to bring stiff penalties against mob bosses.

Kelly is accused of being the leader of a criminal enterprise, not just to make music, but to allegedly abuse and enslave girls and make child pornography.

Advertisement

Kelly's trial is expected to last another week.