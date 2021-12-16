Prosecutors say Tesla employee waited for coworker to get off before shooting him in head

A Tesla employee allegedly waited for his coworker to get off work, before fatally shooting him in the head in the factory's parking lot, prosecutors said.

Anthony Solima, 29, was charged Thursday with murder and special circumstances for allegedly lying in wait to carry out the shooting and possession of an assault weapon.

Solima and the victim, identified as Lee Braiser, had gotten into an argument at work on Monday and Solima abruptly walked off the job, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Solima came back to the Tesla facility and waited in the parking lot with a .223-caliber short-barreled AR-15 and shot Braiser in the head. Braiser had just finished his shift and was leaving work when he was fatally shot.

Braiser sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solima was arrested and remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail.