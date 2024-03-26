Prospect Heights police seek gunmen in gang-related shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Image from Prospect Heights Police

Police in Prospect Heights are searching for two people involved in a gang-related shooting last week in the Palwaukee Plaza.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Upon arrival, they found several people in the back of a store "visibly shaken up and frightened" after a shooting outside the business, police said.

Investigation revealed two suspects approached the store and shot roughly 15 times at two people who were standing outside. The suspects ran away from the scene westbound toward Piper Lane.

Prospect Heights Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call police at (847) 398-5511.