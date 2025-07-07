Prospect Heights shooting leaves man wounded

The Brief A man was shot multiple times Sunday night on Love Drive in Prospect Heights and taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Police say no suspects have been identified and the motive remains under investigation. Authorities believe the incident was isolated and pose no ongoing threat to the community.



A man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot multiple times in Prospect Heights, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Love Drive, according to the Prospect Heights Police Department. Upon arrival, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by emergency crews to a nearby hospital, where he is scheduled to undergo surgery.

The victim’s condition has not been released, and authorities have not yet identified any suspects. Detectives are investigating the shooting and following several leads.

Police said the motive remains under investigation, but early indications suggest the shooting was an isolated incident. The scene has been secured and is being processed for evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Prospect Heights police at (847) 398-5511. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.