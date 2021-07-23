Prostitution sting results in the arrest of 25 'Johns' in Cook County

Twenty-five men were arrested after they tried to purchase sex in Cook County, Sheriff Tom Dart announced Friday.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police Special Victims Unit conducted a sting operation targeting people seeking to buy sex, also known as "Johns," on Thursday in Leyden Township in Cook County.

The men met officers posing as people selling sex, agreed to exchange money for sex, and then were arrested, officials said.

According to police, all 25 men were issued a $1,000 citation and 21 vehicles were towed under the Cook County public morals nuisance ordinance, requiring the vehicle owner to pay $500 to reclaim possession.

"Sheriff’s Police aggressively pursue those who contributing to sex trafficking and offer services and support to individuals who are trapped in it," officials said in a statement.