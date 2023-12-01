Protein bars recalled after hairnets, shrink wrap found inside, FDA says

article

Certain whey protein bars have been recalled because they may contain "foreign material," including disposable hairnets, shrink wrap and parchment paper, U.S. officials said.

The recall involves three batches of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products, which were manufactured by Doctors Scientific Organica, according to a notice this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration .

"Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible and not sharp may cause minor injuries such as transient choking or gastrointestinal system injury," the FDA notice states.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. The recall was initiated "out of an abundance of caution" after consumers contacted Burn Boot Camp about the issue, the FDA said.

Recalled Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars: What to know

The recalled Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) bars are Triple Chocolate Almond flavor and have the lot codes 181, 184 and 187. The lot codes are printed on the back of the foil of each bar, as well as on the bottom of each cardboard case.

The recalled protein bars were distributed through Burn Bootcamp retail locations, as well as online through its website, to locations throughout the U.S., according to the agency.

The recall does not involve any other products, including other varieties or flavors of protein bars, the FDA said.

Consumers who have purchased recalled protein bars should not consume the product and instead should return it to the location where it was purchased or destroy it themselves.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," Doctors Scientific Organica said in the recall announcement. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to our consumers and retail customers."

