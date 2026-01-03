Protest turns heated outside Chicago Police station over fatal officer-involved shooting

The Brief A protest outside the 10th District Chicago Police station turned heated Saturday as family members of Timothy Glaze, who was shot and killed by police last year, confronted officers over the case. Glaze, 57, was shot 16 times on Jan. 3, 2025, inside a Little Village apartment building after police say he approached officers with a knife; the encounter was captured on body camera video. The family says the officers used excessive force and is angry they have returned to duty, while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation remains ongoing.



A protest outside the10th district Chicago Police station got heated on Saturday as family members of a man shot and killed by police last year confronted officers.

What we know:

On January 3, 2025, two Chicago Police officers shot 57-year-old Timothy Glaze 16 times.

The shooting happened inside a Little Village apartment building when Glaze walked towards officers while holding a knife.

The incident was all captured on police body cameras.

The family is angry that the two officers who shot Glaze have returned to duty.

They believe the officers used excessive force, but policing experts say officers are trained to use lethal force when a suspect is coming at them with a knife.

The backstory:

Officers were called to the apartment building a little after 2 a.m. for a report of a domestic dispute involving a person with a knife on the sixth floor.

The body camera footage appears to show officers exiting an elevator onto the sixth floor of the building around 2:18 a.m., knocking on an open door and announcing their presence. A man dressed in a dark hoodie and baseball cap is then seen stepping in the doorway of the aparment.

One of the officers is heard asking, "What’s going on?"

The man responded, "Nothing."

The man appeared to have a knife in his right hand and stepped toward police.

The officers stepped away from the man into the hallway as the man continued to approach them.

Within a matter of seconds, two officers fired several shots at the man who was hit and dropped to the floor.

Officers then approached the man, handcuffed him, called for an ambulance and began to render aid.

He later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the man as Timothy Glaze, of Cicero.

No officers were injured during the encounter. Police recovered a knife at the scene.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has not yet completed its investigation.