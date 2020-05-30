Protesters arrested after clashes with Chicago police in Loop

article

Multiple people were arrested after large crowds of protesters clashed with Chicago police overnight in the Loop.

Late Friday night, a crowd gathered near Trump Tower before moving down State Street into the Loop about midnight. Marchers carried signs and chanted to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Several protesters could be seen throwing bottles, climbing onto cars and damaging property early Saturday near State and Harrison streets before officers took multiple people into custody.

Chicago police could not immediately confirm how many arrests were reported at the protest overnight.

Earlier on Friday, marchers shut down several downtown streets as protests in response to the killing of Floyd were spreading to dozens of cities across the nation.