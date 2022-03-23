Expand / Collapse search

Proviso District 209, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 6:20PM
Education
Proviso High School District 209 and the Proviso Teachers Union (PTU) reached a tentative agreement Wednesday afternoon.

Classes and extracurricular activities are set to resume on Monday.

PTU members will vote to approve the terms of a three-year contract in the coming weeks. 

The District 209 Board of Education will convene to do the same.

"The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community," said Rodney Alexander President, Board of Education Proviso Township High Schools District.

""We are pleased to reach an agreement that prioritizes our students, parents, and communities. Our membership will be voting on the tentative agreement next week," said PTU President Maggie Riley.

PTU teachers have been striking since the beginning of March. 