Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 PM CST, La Porte County
12
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 2:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Newton County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Kane County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST, DuPage County, Northern Cook County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 2:00 PM CST, Central Cook County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, Porter County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 7:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County

Proviso students walk out of class in solidarity with teachers' strike

By
Published 
Maywood
FOX 32 Chicago

Proviso East High School students walk-out in support of teachers

Another student walk-out occurred an another Chicago area high school Wednesday. This time, it had nothing to do with the mask mandate.

MAYWOOD, Ill. - Students at a suburban high school walked out Wednesday as their teachers prepare for a potential strike.

The mass walkout by students took place at all three District 209 high schools, including Proviso East.

Students were seen walking along Maywood's 1st Avenue in the morning, standing in solidarity with their teachers.

Students made signs and were spreading the word through social media all morning long before taking their march to the streets.

Almost 300 Proviso teachers are planning to strike on Friday. Negotiations with the union are over salary increases and classroom size.

The district superintendent is also being accused of negotiating in bad faith.

The strike would include teachers, librarians, social workers and counselors.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Proviso East students say they’re unsure what’s ahead, but that they fully support their teachers.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said they remain committed to engaging in good faith negotiations and strongly believe a strike would further burden families and students after two years of learning loss due to the pandemic.