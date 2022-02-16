Proviso students walk out of class in solidarity with teachers' strike

Students at a suburban high school walked out Wednesday as their teachers prepare for a potential strike.

The mass walkout by students took place at all three District 209 high schools, including Proviso East.

Students were seen walking along Maywood's 1st Avenue in the morning, standing in solidarity with their teachers.

Students made signs and were spreading the word through social media all morning long before taking their march to the streets.

Almost 300 Proviso teachers are planning to strike on Friday. Negotiations with the union are over salary increases and classroom size.

The district superintendent is also being accused of negotiating in bad faith.

The strike would include teachers, librarians, social workers and counselors.

Proviso East students say they’re unsure what’s ahead, but that they fully support their teachers.

In a statement Tuesday, the district said they remain committed to engaging in good faith negotiations and strongly believe a strike would further burden families and students after two years of learning loss due to the pandemic.