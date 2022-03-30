Proviso teachers ratify tentative agreement with district, end strike that began March 4

Proviso Teachers Union (PTU) members voted to ratify the tentative agreement with Proviso Township District 209 Wednesday, ending their strike that began March 4.

"The members and leaders of the Proviso Teachers Union want to extend our deepest gratitude to the parents, students, and community members who overwhelmingly supported us throughout this important fight. Because of you, and because of the almost 300 Proviso educators who stood together in solidarity, we are more unified and stronger than ever," said PTU President Maggie Riley.

The district and the teachers union announced last Wednesday that they reached a tentative agreement and that members were expected to vote on the agreement in the "coming weeks."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Nearly 300 teachers took part in pickets at Proviso West, Proviso East and Proviso Math and Science Academy throughout March, demanding a new contract.

Advertisement

Classes and extracurricular activities officially resumed this past Monday.