Proviso Township students to return to class Tuesday as negotiations with teachers continue

The president of Proviso Township High Schools District 209 in Maywood said on Sunday that students and staff should plan to return to class on Tuesday.

Proviso District 209 is currently negotiating a new contract with the Proviso Teachers Union. The union had said members would strike on Feb. 18, they postponed the strike as negotiations continued.

District President Rodney Alexander said that the next negotiating session is scheduled for Wednesday.

