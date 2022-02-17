Proviso District 209 reverts to e-learning after students set fires in school bathrooms

Proviso School District 209 teachers have postponed their strike that was set for Friday.

However, unrest reported at the district's three high schools has forced officials to revert to remote learning.

In a letter to parents from the superintendent, James Henderson cited a "significant disruption to the learning environment."

On Wednesday, during student walkouts and protests in solidarity with the planned teachers’ strike, small fires were set in the bathrooms at Proviso East and Proviso West high schools.

At the same time, Proviso Math and Science Academy also experienced a false fire alarm.

The unrest comes amid a stalemate in labor contract negotiations between the district and its teachers' union.

Educators say a mediation session is scheduled for next week.