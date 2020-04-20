Public Safety Committee holds virtual vote to recommend David Brown as top cop

The acting Chicago police superintendent is talking about protecting officers and so much more, as he tries to nail down the job of top cop.

Even during a pandemic there is important city business, such as confirming the new superintendent, and City Council is having to adapt to new ways of working.

A virtual gavel before a virtual vote: The Public Safety Committee met over Zoom Monday instead of at Chicago City Hall.

The focus of the crowded Zoom gallery was David Brown, who is the mayor's pick for police superintendent.

“I am committed to making the Chicago Police Department a department [that] Chicago deserves and is proud to call its own,” Brown said.

Brown has the reins, taking over for Charlie Beck as acting police superintendent. But the City Council still needs to confirm him.

Brown introduced himself as a man with passion for urban policing, who follows the data and "cares about cops," even wanting to start a mental health awareness campaign.

“You can't say that enough that it's okay to say I’m struggling with the job, I'm struggling with what I see every day,” Brown said.

He also commended Chicago’s force for policing during a pandemic.

“We're trying to be smart, we're trying to be caring, we're trying to be understanding,” Brown said.

Aldermen asked questions for three-and-a-half hours. Eventually, the committee voted unanimously to recommend Brown for top cop.

Next up, the full City Council will vote Wednesday on Brown's confirmation -- in another virtual meeting.