Pulaski Park restaurant held up at gunpoint

Two people held up a restaurant at gunpoint Monday night in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The males entered a restaurant around 11:37 p.m. before demanding money from the store clerk at gunpoint in the 6100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said.

The clerk gave the suspects cash from the register and they fled the scene in a blue sedan.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.