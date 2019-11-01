Puppy stolen from South Loop adoption center

article

A two-month-old puppy up for adoption has been stolen from a South Loop PetSmart.

The female Australian Shepherd and hound mix named Smarties was at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, a satellite location of the Anti-Cruelty Society, when she was stolen Wednesday, the organization said on social media.

Someone was working at the adoption center in the 1100 block of South Canal Street when three teen boys came in the shop, Chicago police said. Two of them distracted the worker while another went in the back, took the dog and fled.

One suspect is described as 15 or 16 years old, 5-foot-3 and 115 pounds, police said. Another is 11 or 12 years old, 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, and the third is 14 years-old, 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds.

The Anti-Cruelty Society is offering a reward for Smarties’ return with no questions asked, according to a follow-up comment on Facebook.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Smarties weighs seven pounds and is microchipped, the Anti-Cruelty Society said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 312-644-8338 and press 0.