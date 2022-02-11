Purdue campus police officer put on leave after arrest video sparks outrage

A Purdue University campus police officer has been put on leave and the department is investigating after a video of an arrest sparked outrage.

The incident happened last Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

A woman recorded the Purdue officer slamming her boyfriend Adonis Tuggle into the snow, then pinning him to the ground with his elbow on his neck.

Purdue’s Black Student Union hosted a town hall meeting Thursday night and students addressed how the officer handled Tuggle.

Police say the officer and the entire department were receiving death threats, which prompted the department to place the officer on leave.

The president of Purdue said the inquiry into the officer’s handling of the situation will be swift and thorough.