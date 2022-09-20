Push to get Illinois residents registered to vote ahead of midterm elections

There is a push to get voters registered as Illinois is just 49 days away from midterm elections.

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

The White Sox and the Bulls are using the day to renew their partnership with "Rally the Vote" — a nonpartisan coalition founded by the Sacramento Kings to increase civic engagement through professional sports team resources.

Voter registration tools and information on Illinois' midterm elections are on the Bulls and Sox websites.

Meanwhile, Cook County is joining a nationwide campaign to recruit election judges.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While anyone eligible to vote is invited to apply, the new campaign specifically targets military veterans.

Serving as an election judge can earn you up $200.

If you want to help, go to cookcountyclerkil.gov, and click ‘Work on Election Day.’

The general election is Nov. 8.