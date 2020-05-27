Expand / Collapse search

Pygmy hippo gifted cake, colorful balls for 5th birthday

By Catherine Park
Published 
Pets-animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Obi the pygmy hippo’s 5th birthday

An Australian zoo celebrated their pygmy hippo's 5th birthday with cake and colorful balls.

Celebrating your birthday is great, but celebrating a pygmy hippo’s birthday is even better.

The Adelaide Zoo in South Australia gifted Obi, the zoo’s pygmy hippo, with a healthy cake on his 5th birthday on May 25.

RELATED: Georgia Aquarium announces birth of baby beluga whale

Video shows the happy hippo munching away at his giant treat and playing with colorful enrichment balls in his pool.

“Obi had a birthday cake made of lucerne, a type of chopped up forage for animals, and meadow hay with a mashed pumpkin, carrot and sweet potato frozen and decorated with his favorite Mirror bush browse, parsley and five carrots as candles,” keeper Jade Koek said.

RELATED: Baby gorilla at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo badly injured in family skirmish

Obi retired to his den for a nap after the festivities but keepers planned to bring out a water hose for him to play with later, according to Koek.

Storyful contributed to this story.