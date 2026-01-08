Quadajah 'Holly' Johnson case: Man linked to both women speaks out in court

The Brief Quadajah "Holly" Johnson remains in custody after a judge denied her request for release in a first-degree murder case stemming from a South Loop shooting. Prosecutors allege Johnson shot and killed Romeca Blackmon during a confrontation, while the defense argues evidence contradicts the state’s account. Carlos Smith, who shares a child with both women and was at the scene, denied prosecutors’ claims about his involvement and called for justice.



Quadajah "Holly" Johnson appeared in court Thursday charged with first-degree murder and five additional counts in the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother in Chicago’s South Loop.

Johnson’s attorney argued for her release while the case moves forward, but a judge denied that request.

During the hearing, the court heard from Carlos Smith, the man who shares a child with both the victim and the defendant and who was present at the scene when the shooting occurred.

What we know:

Smith is central to a case that has devastated two families.

Smith shares a child with Romeca Blackmon, the 31-year-old mother who was shot and killed, and with Johnson, who is charged in Blackmon’s death.

Prosecutors said Johnson shot Blackmon during a confrontation Sept. 8, 2025. Johnson, who was licensed to carry a firearm, has claimed she feared for her life.

In court, Johnson’s attorney argued that she should be released, citing evidence the defense said contradicts the state’s version of events, including 911 recordings and surveillance video. The defense also challenged the credibility of the state’s key witness.

Prosecutors allege Smith fist-bumped Johnson after the shooting and physically assaulted Blackmon before she was killed. Smith denied those claims in court.

"I'm just tired of the lies and everything, of what they said I did. I know for a fact it wasn't true, I didn't headlock it. I didn't beat her with the door. I only tried to defuse the situation. They keep deflecting away from that and what I did made, what they said I did made it sound harsh and I didn't do that. We need justice. We need justice to be served through the truth and they just keep deflecting from it," Smith said.

Court records show the judge denied Johnson’s request for release.

What's next:

Johnson will remain in custody. She is due back in court Feb. 3 for a status hearing.