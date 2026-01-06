Rep. Mike Quigley says he'll run for mayor of Chicago in 2027

The Brief U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said he's running for mayor of Chicago in 2027. He will still be on the ballot to retain his House seat representing Chicago's North Side. Sitting Mayor Brandon Johnson has not said whether he'll run for re-election.



U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley said during a radio interview on Tuesday that he will run for mayor of Chicago in 2027.

The Democratic congressman who represents parts of Chicago's North Side made his intentions known on WGN Radio.

What we know:

Quigley is already running for re-election to his seat representing Illinois’ 5th Congressional District in this year’s midterm election. He’s also amassed more than $150,000 in his campaign war chest.

"Are you going to run for mayor of Chicago?" the host, John Williams, asked.

"I am, but we'll have a formal announcement and talk about that after the March primary," Quigley said. "Look, I've filed again for reelection. I've got another year to serve. The primary for mayor is in February of 2027. Look, what I'm trying to do is show proper respect for the March 17 primary next year. That's really important. So I don't want the voters to get too far ahead of ourselves. I want to focus on the issues of the day."

Quigley is not the only big name who has announced their intention to run for the top job in the city.

Other candidates include Joe Holberg, a venture capitalist from the North Side, and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Johnson has not committed to running again and did not give a definitive answer when asked about it by Fox Chicago.

"Well, right now I'm looking forward to the momentum that we have going into 2026, where we have dropped violence considerably, double the national average," Johnson said. "There's a lot more work to do. My focus is going to continue to build the safest, most affordable big city in America."

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is also heavily weighing a mayoral bid. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is as well, but both have yet to announce any plans.