R. Kelly contracts COVID-19 in jail, requests more time to file appeal: lawyer

Jailed R&B singer R. Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting sentencing for his conviction in a sex trafficking trial in New York.

R. Kelly's lawyer Jennifer Bonjean requested a two-week extension for her client to file post-trial motions, saying the virus "interfered with his ability to speak with counsel by telephone," according to a Tuesday court filing.

Kelly's appeal for his conviction is due Thursday but his lawyer's request, if granted by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly, would bump back the deadline to Feb. 17.

Bonjean wrote in the motion that she hoped to Zoom with Kelly to help him in his post-trial defense.

The court filing also stated Kelly decided to part ways with his trial team.

Kelly, who was born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is also facing four separate indictments alleging sexual abuse in state court in Chicago and a child prostitution charge in Minnesota.

Kelly is set to stand trial Aug. 1 in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

Experts have said there is a possibility that prosecutors could drop the charges in state court if he receives a lengthy prison sentence in New York. But there is virtually no chance that the federal charges in Chicago will be dropped.

Kelly, who has been jailed without bail since 2019, was convicted in September 2021 by a federal jury in New York on racketeering conspiracy charges and other counts

The Associated Press contributed to this report.