R. Kelly sex-abuse charges officially dropped by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx

The Cook County case against R. Kelly is over. Charges were officially dropped in a court hearing Tuesday

Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean said she is pleased, but that the decision doesn’t change anything for Kelly. He is in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, having been sentenced to 30 years in one case and awaiting sentencing in another.

The disgraced R&B singer will not have to appear in the Cook County Criminal Court building again.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Monday her office would not pursue state charges, even though she had urged victims and witnesses to come forward four years ago, after the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" came out.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In it, victims gave details about sexual assault, abuse and predatory behavior. Last year, Kelly was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in a New York Federal case.

Bonjean said her client is suffering.

"Mr. Kelly continues to struggle in the MCC because of his status. He’s a target for a number of things. A, he's a target for violence, he’s already been assaulted," Bonjean said.

On Monday, Foxx said she was dropping the state’s case against the singer because of the likelihood he would be serving lengthy prison terms, and that several of the alleged victims have already testified against Kelly in federal court.

Still, Foxx acknowledged that her office had heard from at least one alleged victim who was disappointed with the decision.

"I understand how hard it was for these victims to come forward and tell their stories," she wrote in a statement Tuesday. "I applaud their courage and have the utmost respect for everyone who came forward. While this may not be the result they were expecting, due to the sentences that Mr. Kelly is facing, we do feel that justice has been served."

Kelly remains in Chicago until sentencing on the federal conviction, which scheduled for the end of February.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.