Expand / Collapse search

R. Kelly sexually abused an underage boy as well as underage girls, prosecutors say

By AP Reporter
Published 
R. Kelly
Associated Press

Girlfriends of R Kelly fight inside singer's Chicago condo

Chicago police say two girlfriends of R. Kelly fought Wednesday inside the embattled singer’s Trump Tower condominium, resulting in one of the women being taken to a nearby hospital.

CHICAGO - Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly's sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. 

Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations -- but not new charges -- against the R&B star in a court filing Friday. 

Kelly denies ever abusing anyone

Jury selection is due to start Aug. 9 in federal court in New York. A message was sent Saturday to his lawyers about the additional allegations. 
 