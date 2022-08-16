R. Kelly's Chicago trial: Opening statements expected to begin Wednesday

Opening statements are expected Wednesday in R. Kelly's federal criminal trial in Chicago.

Jury selection continued Tuesday, with an extra-large pool of jurors expected to be whittled down to 12 and six alternates by the end of the day.

More than a dozen potential jurors were dismissed in the morning, including one who had a reported medical emergency.

The trial involves five alleged victims, four videos, 13 counts and 24 years of alleged illicit conduct with minors dating back to 1996.

The trial is expected to last about a month.